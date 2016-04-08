5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

A weekend drive on the cards? (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

It’s the end of the week, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. A ‘Godfather’ of the Australian startup scene is moving to Silicon Valley. Muru-D and Pollenizer co-founder Mick Liubinskas announced overnight that he’s going to be relocating to Silicon Valley to help graduates go global.

“After 18 years, more than 30 trips and helping about 10 companies move to the Valley, I want to be immersed in it,” he wrote. “Sydney is good, and growing, but San Francisco is Legoland, the NBA and North Shore Hawaii for tech. I want my Uber driver to have a startup. I want all the billboards to be startups. I want to have 18 different events per night (even though I won’t go to them).”

2. We spoke to SurveyMonkey’s new CEO about life after his best mate Dave Goldberg died. Dave Goldberg was half of one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful couples. He was the CEO of the successful tech company SurveyMonkey, and husband of Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of Facebook.

Tragically, he died after an accident on a treadmill nearly a year ago. His death left its mark on the tech community worldwide.

After Goldberg’s death, the company brought on an interim CEO, Zander Lurie, who at the time was CEO of GoPro and chairman of SurveryMonkey’s board. Sarah Kimmorley caught up with Lurie during a visit to Australia last month, to open the company’s new Asia-Pacific HQ in Sydney.

3. ASX-listed startup Crowd Mobile just signed two big deals. The company makes Q&A financial planning apps and has announced it is expanding with a couple of new deals to get further into the $5 billion industry.

The first agreement is with Sydney-based funds management company Sequoia Asset Management that will allow consumers to get general investment advice from experts at Sequoia for less than $10 a question.

The second agreement is with tax and investment advisory firm CIA Tax. The partnership, structured in much the same way as with Sequoia, will give users the opportunity to obtain tax and investment planning advice from experts.

4. Rural customers are loving their new satellite NBN. The first 100 customers of the NBN’s new Sky Muster broadband satellites have spoken about their experience of the network months after it has come online, and they’re loving it.

Slow and unreliable internet has been a burden in regional areas, but the new NBN satellites should give speeds to users of around 25Mbp/s for an affordable price. Some users have even called it “life changing”. Eventually around 200,000 people will connect to the new satellites.

5. Telstra is using the guy who downloaded 1TB of data on their free data day to test network upgrades. It’s been known for a couple of months now that Telstra will be deploying a 1Gbps Category 16 4G network, and who better to test its capabilities than the 27-year-old who downloaded nearly a terabyte of data on Telstra’s free data day?

He’ll be giving it a go in the next couple of months, but for us general folk, Telstra will flick the upgrades on around December and at launch will only be supported by a specially designed Netgear mobile hotspot.

