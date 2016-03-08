5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Square is in Australia from today.

Hello, this is what you need to know today in tech.

1. Square is finally launching in Australia. The little reader that turns your phone or tablet into a payment terminal is finally landing on our shores for $19. After that, merchants will pay just a 1.9% transaction fee with no other bank fees or charges that are typically associated with payment terminals. One big missing feature though is tap and pay support, with the little card reader just supporting traditional chip and pin transactions and magnet strips. However payments under $35 won’t require a pin.

2. Online harassment for women in Australia is sadly on the rise. A survey released today to coincide with International Womens Day by Norton has found that a staggering 76% under the age of 30 in Australia have experienced some form of online harassment. These online harassments range from unwanted contact to trolling, character assassinations and cyberbullying right through to sexual harassment and even threats of physical violence, rape and death. It’s terrible stuff, and nearly as bad is the fact that despite 70% of Australian women identifying online harassment as a serious problem, 38% of women who had an online harassment experience chose to ignore it. In addition, only 10% of such women reported it to police.

3. Optus may or may not be changing its name to “Yes”. Fairfax reported this morning that Optus is looking to change its name to “Yes” as part of its increased bid to gain customers. The telco has been registering trademarks for the likes of “Yes TV” which is expected to be a new product offering that includes its existing Fetch TV and broadcast rights to the English Premier League. However, despite reports, Optus has since come out and said “We’re not changing our brand and we’re not changing our name”.

4. Australian analytics startup Culture Amp has raised another $13 million. The Melbourne based employee engagement startup announced this morning that it has secured a $US10 million Series B round, let by existing investors Index Ventures. The startup which already has some big clients such as Airbnb, Etsy and Eventbrite is looking to put the funds towards launching new advanced analytics features to its software and expanding into Europe with a London office opening later this month.

5. Pip Marlow wants to break down the walls that stop girls getting involved with science and computers. The managing director for Microsoft in Australia wrote a great piece for the Australian today talking about the need to understand what doors are being closed for young girls and why. She points out how across the country, girls are underrepresented in senior high school maths and science classes and closing down career options in science and computing before they even finish high school. The most important part she points out though is the need for the stigma that technology and girls don’t mix to disappear.

