5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. BlueChilli has opened a female-targeted startup accelerator. The program has identified the top 20 ideas from Australian women, to be put through a bootcamp starting in Sydney today. Out of those, 10 projects will get $100,000 each and a spot in the SheStarts accelerator. Read more here.

2. A new ISP promising unlimited data at maximum speeds for $60 a month is struggling. Customers wanting to sign with MyRepublic have reportedly complained of long waits on the telephone, useless email responses and a lack of information — with the managing director forced to help out in the call centre.

3. Japanese tech giant Hitachi is ploughing $1.25 billion into its Australian arm to solve the nation’s “social innovation” woes. Trains, factories and agriculture are all up for disruption, said the company’s chief executive in Sydney. Check out the details here.

4. How would you like to wear your transport card or credit card as a watch? The AFR reports that Australian startup Inamo is releasing CURL, a seemingly innocuous-looking wristwatch that is also a tap-and-go debit card — with the creator also hacking Sydney’s Opal card into it for good measure.

5. US web hosting giant GoDaddy has acquired Queensland startup WPCurve. Startup Daily reports that the buyout signals the start of GoDaddy’s dance with the local tech sector, with the company “proactively immersing itself in the Australian startup ecosystem right now, looking at potential partnership and M&A opportunities”.

