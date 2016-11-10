5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Source: Getty

As we all mentally prepare for The Donald Era, check out the must-read technology stories that are making headlines today.

1. Some people are blaming Facebook for Donald Trump’s stunning victory. Americans (and Australians) are increasingly using their Facebook feed as the primary source of news – but critics say the feed is curated to affirm people’s narrow world view, and excludes content that challenges their opinions. Read more on this theory.

2. A new $6000 tablet with 4K resolution can be dropped from a height of 76cm. Panasonic has released the 20-inch device for business users working in industries that demand high graphical power as well as impact-resistance. Read more and see the pictures.

3. Apple Pay has signed up 31 Australian banks and credit unions. iTnews reports that while the big three — CBA, NAB and Westpac — continue to battle Apple for NFC rights, payment solutions provider Cuscal has inked a deal with Apple, bringing 31 Australian financial institutions to the tap-and-go platform.

4. Australian startups and expats anxiously wait to see if The Donald will carry out his threats of an immigration crackdown. Many Aussie companies with a presence in the US and expat tech workers use skilled H-1B visas, which could come under increased scrutiny. Read more in the AFR on how three Aussie tech figures reacted to Trump’s ascendancy.

5. Oh dear — GoPro has recalled its Karma drones after just 16 days on the market. The move was forced by reports that some drones experienced sudden loss of power — and led to a 7% drop in GoPro share price. Read more here.

