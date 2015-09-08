5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Apple Campus 2. Photo: Screenshot YouTube

Welcome to Monday. Let’s dive right in.

1. Vinomofo invests in meal delivery startup Nourissh. The online wine retailer has invested $250,000 in the Aussie startup as way to tap into the meal delivery space, which is growing rapidly overseas and in Australia. There’s more here.

2. Aussie advisory firm Right Click Capital is targeting Asian investment. Teaming with top US investment bank Siemer & Associates, the joint venture aims to provide cross-border assistance for tech startups. More on that here.

3. Netflix won’t be offering offline playback… ever. Despite Amazon Prime making some content available offline, Neil Hunt, Netflix’s chief product officer, says it creates a “paradox of choice” that will leave some users “paralysed” and unable to use Netflix. More here.

4. We’re one step closer to witnessing the world’s first cryptocurrency miner float on a stock exchange. Bitcoin Group is raising $20 million by issuing 20 cent shares, using most of the cash to buy new Bitcoin mining equipment. It is expected to list on the ASX on November 11. There’s more here.

5. Apple’s Campus 2 is monstrous! Currently under construction in Cupertino, California, this massive project is far from complete, but new aerial drone footage shows just how much progress has been made in the last few years. Check it out here.

Have a great day! You can find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.