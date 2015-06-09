5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Apple vice president Eddy Cue high fives hip-hop artist Drake. Photo: Getty Images

1. Apple made a slew of announcements. The tech giant unveiled iOS 9, its next big software update for its mobile devices — and for the first time anyone can test it. There’s a new version of the Notes app, a new split view feature and an unknown caller identification feature. We’ve also put together a list of the 12 best new features coming to the iPhone.

2. And if that wasn’t enough, Apple also announced its new streaming service. After a few gaffes by Beats Music cofounder Jimmy Iovine and hip-hop artist Drake, we discovered the Spotify competitor will offer a “revolutionary” curated discovery platform, complete with 24/7 global radio station and a confusing artist/fan “connect” feature. There’s more on that here.

3. Netflix looks set to close a deal with the three ex-Top Gear hosts. Three months after the record-breaking show abruptly ended on BBC2, reports indicate the trio are destined for the video streaming service after making it clear that “no amount of money could persuade them to return to the BBC2 show without Clarkson”. There’s more here.

4. BigCommerce poached a senior PayPal exec to be its next CEO. Australian co-founder Eddie Machaalani is stepping aside as CEO, appointing Brent Bellm to lead the Sydney startup. More on that here.

5. Aussie businesses will soon be able to use lightweight drones without a licence. Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) plans to relax restrictions on commercial drones weighing less than 2kg, reducing the red tape burden for businesses. There’s more here.

BONUS: Robots don’t always work how they’re supposed to. And this compilation of robot fails is fantastic. Watch it here.

