5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech as the weekend edges closer.

1. Rio Tinto has an impressive tech program — which includes drones — and it has helped steel the company from the end of Australia’s mining boom. You can read about how tech and innovation helped one of Australia’s largest miners here.

2. Robinhood, a Snoop Dogg and Marc Andreessen-backed app that lets you buy and sell stocks without a fee, just raised $50 million and the first international market it’s launching in is Australia.

3. Atlassian co-founders Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes are among the worlds youngest billionaires. A sign of just how successful the duo has been, other members of the exclusive club include Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Full list is here.

4. Real estate crowdfunding platform CrowdfundUP has just closed its first deal: a $500,000 project listed by WA-based property developer, Megara. The companies will be partnering to build eight, two-level residential units in Perth. The 12-month short-term investment opportunity was taken up by a bunch of retail and wholesale investors, who will receive redeemable shares with a capped 11% return.

5. A Mac developer with a Top 10 app asked people to guess how much money he made from it — and it’s shockingly low. With 94 downloads of the $US4.99 app Redacted for Mac, seven of which were promo codes, developer Sam Soffes took home just $US302. With those numbers it was able to crack the top 10 paid apps in the Mac App Store. Full story is here.

