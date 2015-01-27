5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Waiting for another long weekend? Don’t worry the next one is just two months away. Meanwhile, here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Telstra wants to transform and it’s launched a global video delivery platform to do it. The telco has been busy making some big acquisitions, including Ooyala, VideoPlaza and Elemental, over the past year and last week it launched its Global Media Switch unit which is an IP-based delivery network that enables content creators to schedule, manage and distribute real-time video. More here.

2. BlueChilli has snagged Deutsche Bank’s Steven Skala as its chairman. The three-year-old tech incubator is about to start exiting on some of the 30 startups it has helped with technical support, seed capital and coaching. Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin, CEO of BlueChilli, says he’s been trying to get Skala on the board for almost two years. More here.

3. Same-day grocery delivery startup ShopWings has launched in Sydney. Backed by Rocket Internet it uses personal shoppers to deliver products from local stores straight to your door within two hours of ordering. The service was first launched in Germany and is headed up by the guy who also founded lift sharing service RideSurfer, Manutea Dupont.

4. Have we reached peak glitter? Shipping glitter it appears now comes in a variety of forms. As Business Insider’s Maya Kosoff explains she was sent a giant glitter-covered, um… phallus. I’ll let her explain the rest. Full story is here.

5. APPLE EARNINGS PREVIEW. Apple will report earnings after US markets close their time Tuesday. (Wednesday morning in Australia.) Here is what analysts are expecting from the tech giant.

