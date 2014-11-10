5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Matternet Drone startup Matternet is looking to use drones to deliver critical supplies to remote communities. Image: Matternet.

1. A date has been set for iiNet’s fight to protect the details of its customers who downloaded the movie Dallas Buyer’s Club. The ISP’s first court date will be February 5, 2015. The movie company is attempting to track down the identities of illegal downloaders. There’s more here.

2. Covata listed on the ASX today. It’s another reverse takeover completed by a tech company of a mining shell. In the process the company raised $15 million at 20 cents a share.

3. Ziptel raised $5 million. The tech company listed on the ASX back in July and now has about $8 million in cash after the latest raising. It’s looking to ramp up marketing efforts with the latest round of capital. There’s more here.

4. Women may be underrepresented in the tech sector but they’re doing some incredible things. Here are 20 of the hottest startups founded by ladies.

5. This startup is using drones to save the world. The company, Matternet is looking to connect with international aid organisation Doctors Without Borders to use the tech to deliver medical supplies in remote regions. There’s more here.

