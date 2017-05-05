5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Stockspot’s Chris Brycki.

The weekend is just a few hours away, so here are five tech stories to help you wind down the workweek:

1. Sydney startup Stockspot has secured $3 million in series B funding. The robo-advisor business founded by former UBS portfolio manager Chris Brycki caught the eye of ETF Securities founder Graham Tuckwell and Australian firm Alium Capital, which led the investment round with contributions from H2’s Toby and Ben Heap and “algorithmic trading” entrepreneur Danny Bhandari. Read more on the deal.

2. A startup coach has revealed the five things startup founders need to look at after they’ve raised a successful series A round. Onestack’s Gavin Appel spoke to 25 founders and venture capitalists to form the ultimate checklist to help startups avoid common pitfalls. Read more here.

3. Vodafone is not happy. The ACCC handed down a draft decision to deny domestic roaming, which would have allowed it and other smaller mobile operators access to Telstra’s infrastructure in areas that they didn’t cover themselves. Check out why the consumer watchdog went this way and Vodafone’s fiery response.

4. Scott Farquhar says Atlassian is thinking hard about the impact of automation in the workplace. Artificial intelligence has a huge future, he said at the company conference in Barcelona, but it’s useless without lots of data to feed through it. Read more on how Atlassian is harvesting huge amounts of customer data for exactly this purpose.

5. Liberal Democrat politician David Leyonhjelm has called for the NBN to be privatised. The libertarian figure, in a column in the AFR, said that the NBN monopoly takes the country back to the bad old Telecom days.

