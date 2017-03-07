5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The general purpose analogue computer, used especially for design studies. (Photo by Folb/Getty Images)

1. Do you hate passwords? So does the woman in charge of security at Google. Heather Adkins’ team has been, for “six or seven years”, working to come up with alternatives to the painful eight-character, one upper case, one lower case, one number, one symbol rigmarole that we put up with every day. More here.

2. A Sydney startup that uses off-the-shelf connected devices to reduce energy bills for buildings has completed a $3 million series A funding round. CIM Enviro is claiming its fault detection tech will save its existing customers $100 million over the next five years – and investors, led by Capital Market Technology, agree. More here.

3. Four universities and the CSIRO have launched a new $20 million fund for startups. Uniseed’s “follow on” fund will target later stage ventures than the $50 million “commercialisation” pot that was created last year. Read more on how the organisation helps research ideas turn into commercial startups.

4. Australia came 7th in the number of tech startup exits in 2016. Innovationaus.com cites CB Insights figures showing the number of IPOs and acquisitions of startups in this country last year totalled more than Israel, which came tenth.

5. A roadmap for blockchain and distributed ledger technologies has been released by Standards Australia. The document has been created with the aim to get an international standard in place — a move that would accelerate development in the fintech sector, according to FinTech Australia chief executive Danielle Szetho. She said the industry group’s blockchain members had “strong input” into the roadmap and would continue to have their say in its evolution.

