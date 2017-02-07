5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. A fintech startup has won a deal with the ATO. Mainframe Cloud’s one year deal sees it modernise the tax office’s mainframe systems to make it more user friendly. Read more on the blockbuster agreement here.

2. National phone retailer Allphones has entered voluntary administration. Eighteen company-owned stores will be initially closed as the administrator seeks buyers for the 28 year old business, which is the largest independent telco retail chain in Australia. Read more here.

3. Job search giant Seek has ploughed $200,000 into a new startup accelerator. The AFR reports that the company has become a platinum sponsor of the 12-week Human Capital program, hoping to encourage and invest in startups that disrupt its own domain.

4. An Australian cloud management startup has partnered with multinational tech company Insight. CRN reports that Six Pivot’s Cloud Ctrl product will now reach a global customer base, thanks to Insight’s use of it for its own clients.

5. Apple has applauded the ACCC for not allowing the big banks to take control of its contactless mobile chip. iTnews reports the tech giant has accused Westpac, NAB, CBA, and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank of deliberately delaying the adoption of Apple Pay in Australia and wanting to “free-load” off its technology.



