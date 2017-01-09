5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

A customer takes a selfie with a new Iphone 7 exhibited at Puerta del Sol Apple Store the day the company launches their Iphone 7 and 7 Plus on September 16, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Welcome to Monday! Here are the top tech stories to sink your teeth into to start the week.

1. Happy birthday iPhone! Today is ten years to the day when Steve Jobs revealed Apple’s first smartphone on stage in San Francisco. The device started a revolution – it made Apple the biggest company in the world, triggered a smartphone industry that has spread Apple and Android phones to all corners of the globe, and spawned an entire software industry just for mobile apps. Read more and how some of Apple’s rivals thought the iPhone would never take off.

2. How would you feel about spending $12,000 on your next laptop? Acer has claimed a world-first with its new Predator 21 X notebook computer that has a curved screen. But would you buy one of those or three Apple MacBook Pros for that price?

3. Free wi-fi will be rolled out to Sydney Buses. But there is literally a catch. The SMH reports the connection is provided through an app called CATCH that provides travel information, news, sport, weather and entertainment in return for collecting your private information and sending to third parties.

4. Sensors will start tracking traffic congestion in Melbourne. iTnews reports a 1.2 square kilometre area will be covered with “thousands” of sensors in a huge smart city initiative led by the University of Melbourne.

5. And to finish our dash around the nation, the AFR is reporting that 14 business precincts in Adelaide will be connected to a superfast private internet network at least 10 times faster than the NBN. SABRENet was originally created ten years ago to facilitate file transfers between three universities, but is now being expanded to attract digital startups to the state.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

