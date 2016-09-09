5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Flexible printed memory. Image: supplied.

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

It’s Friday! Here is the tech news you need to know before getting out of the office.

1. Apple will not reveal how many iPhone 7s it sells in the first weekend. The company has released the sales figures in the past, but is breaking with tradition just at a time when people are asking if the smartphone market has hit a peak. Check out Apple’s reason for the decision here.

2. Aussie scientists have created ‘memory ink’ that could be used for future wearables. ASX-listed company Strategic Elements and UNSW have successfully coated memory cells onto plastic that was then bent and rotated 2000 times. Read more on the amazing technology here.

3. Facebook-loving business owners can now do their books on Messenger. Accounting software firm Xero launched its new Hey Xero feature today that means you don’t have to leave Facebook Messenger to find out who owes you money. Check out the screenshots here.

4. Sydney startup GetFoodi scored $500,000 of funding without even trying. StartupSmart reported that ESZ Holdings offered the investment just weeks into testing its app that matches boutique dessert chefs to customers. Read how that happened here.

5. Google has acquired software firm Apigee for US$625 million. The buyout of the API management specialist instantly gives the search giant capability to assist customers migating to the cloud, reported Reuters.

Have a terrific weekend! You can find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.