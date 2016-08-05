5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

A scene from Gravity. Picture: Warner Bros

Here’s what you need to know leading into the weekend.

1. This 21-year-old pitched her startup on Shark Tank, but the $80,000 deal she received isn’t why the business has become more successful than ever. See the real reasons why here.

2. This website wants to replace the school careers advisor. Jamie Beaton got into five Ivy League schools and started an $82 million consulting business. You would think he might be happy enough with that achievement alone.

But now the 21-year-old has an online education platform called Crimson Hub. Read more about it here.

3. Astronauts are coming to Sydney. As part of the BBC’S World-Changing Ideas Summit Sydney, Dr. Andrew Thomas, the first Australian citizen to fly in space, will discuss his incredible career spent in orbit. Here are more details on the summit.

4. Empower your sales team with the right technology. Sales organisations are increasingly embracing digital. Yet, despite heavy investment in this area, revenue target achievement is falling short, confidence in achieving revenue targets is low, and the ability to retain and attract top sales talent is slipping. But these tips could help.

5. These are the tech trends that you need to know. Less than a decade into the smartphone revolution there’s incredible turbulence in the consumer technology space. Especially for those looking to build and position businesses within it. But many of these trends are still nascent, waiting for someone to truly seize the potential they hold. Read more here.

