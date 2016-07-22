5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. Innovation is undoubtedly at the core of business success. Discover why some of Australia’s leading brands are locating themselves in one of the worlds most advanced and sustainable business precincts.

1. Forget the unicorn. StartCon wants startups to be “cockroaches” in a coming “apocalypse”. This year’s theme is Bonfire of the Unicorns, and event manager Cheryl Mack says reflects “the almost unprecedented things that are happening in the industry” right now.

2. There’s a disturbing new ad which shows what humans would look like if they could survive car crashes. The Transport Accident Commission calls it Graham. In an Australian first, Victorians will be able to use Google Tango, the latest in immersive augmented reality technology, to look beneath Graham’s skin to better understand how his unique features would work to cushion him from serious injury in a crash.

3. You can now go on group dates on Tinder. Yep, Tinder Social launched in Australia last night and it lets users make groups and go out on group dates. See more here.

4. SOMEONE CAUGHT THEM ALL. Brooklyn-based Nick Johnson has publicly declared himself to be the first Pokémon Go player to catch all of the 142 Pokémon available in the United States. But he admits it was no easy feat. Now he wants an Australian to sponsor his world tour to complete his Pokémon collection.

5. Catch of the Day has taken home the top gong at the 2016 Online Retailer’s Awards. Gabby Leibovich’s deals website won the StarTrack ORIAS People’s Choice Award – the only category that gives online shoppers the power to determine “Australia’s favourite online retailer”.

