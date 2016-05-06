5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Sydney Co-working space Hub. Image: Supplied.

It’s the end of the week, this is what you need to know in tech.

1. Foxtel just did a big screw you to Optus. After losing the rights to the English Premier League to Optus last year, Foxtel just announced it has signed a new deal with individual clubs to show delayed games.

Optus still has the exclusive rights to live matches, but Foxtel will be able to broadcast its games around 12 hours later. So a match that would have aired at about 3am in Australia live will be available to watch in the afternoon of that same day.

Foxtel will be carrying 24 hour channels supplied by Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, while additional content from Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham will be played on its existing Fox Sports channels.

2. Stan is going to be profitable. The Netflix competitor now has 500,000 active subscribers and is on track to reach cash flow break even during the 2018 financial year, the company says.

“When Stan launched 15 months ago there was no established SVOD category,” Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood said.

“Now SVOD is in more than 1 million Australian homes, many of which have shown willingness to subscribe to more than one SVOD service.”

3. Bill Shorten missed an opportunity to clearly lay out Labor’s NBN plan. Labor leader Bill Shorten promised a “first-rate fibre National Broadband Network” in his budget reply last night, but stopped short of detailing whether it would be full fibre.

The party is yet to completely outline its NBN plans, but has suggested several times now that it would involve more fibre than the Coalition’s current plan.

Speaking at the CommsDay summit last month, shadow communications minister Jason Clare said he believed rolling out fibre to the distribution point was the way the NBN should head.

4. GoCatch is now cheaper than UberX in Sydney. Australian taxi startup GoCatch has dropped its ridesharing platform GoCar’s fares by 5% to now be cheaper than UberX in Sydney.

GoCar, which is Australia’s first locally-owned ride sharing service, is now claiming that combined with its set no-surge pricing model, it is the most affordable ridesharing option in Sydney.

As a result of the fare changes, it now means that a passenger could go from Mosman to Martin Place for $20.57 in off-peak, compared to $21.63 with UberX. Similarly, it’ll cost $27.68 to go from Bondi to the airport with GoCar in off-peak compared to $29.11 through UberX.

5. This is what Paul Bassat looks for in startups. Seek founder and former CEO Paul Bassat, who currently runs Square Peg Capital took to an AMA session this week and spoke about what makes a great startup.

When looking for a startup to invest in and work with, Bassat said the first thing you need to look at is what problem is being solved by it.

“Is it a real problem and is it being solved in a unique way,” he wrote. “Most importantly, who are the team solving the problem?”

“A good example in our portfolio is Vend, which is a cloud-based point of sale software business.

“It is really clear that small retailers will move to the cloud and the incumbents are at massive risk of disruption.”

