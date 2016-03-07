5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Internet Australia says the NBN need to just do it. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

1. There’s a new app that finds you the cheapest petrol prices. It’s called GasBuddy and is launching in Australia after being in the US for over a decade.

Essentially, users drive past petrol stations and type in the price on the app of what they’ve seen. Once that’s initially been done each day other users can come through and either confirm that it’s the right price or change it.

For incentive, every time a user adds a price they get points, and once you rack up enough points you can enter them into the daily draw to win a $100 fuel voucher.

2. Australia’s peak internet body finally has an opinion on the NBN. It wants fibre, and it wants it deployed now.

Internet Australia’s CEO Laurie Patton told senators last Friday that the NBN should “follow the Nike principle – just do it!”

The view puts Internet Australia at odds with government policy after maintaining an apolitical stand until now between Labor’s full fibre rollout or the Turnbull government’s multi-technology model.

The group’s opinion changed after new information from overseas revealed the costs to deploy fibre have dropped significantly, and it is now calling the government to urgently reassess the MTM model rollout.

3. There’s a new funding option for early stage startups. Signal Ventures is running a new fund worth $10 million, backed by both Australian and US investors. The fund will target seed investing rounds and is looking to spend between $150,000 – $250,000 per investment.

4. You will soon be able to watch every TV channel on your phone. Freeview is in the middle of developing a new app that will bring all of Australia’s free-to-air channels into the one space, allowing you to both livestream and catchup on content. This will be the first of its kind in the world and should be available soon. Freeview also announced the appointment of Seven West Media chief digital officer Clive Dickens as its new chairman, replacing Kim Dalton who had been in the position for seven years.

5. This is why startup investors love online marketplaces. Online marketplaces are everywhere now, from Uber to Expert360, there’s an online platform for everything, and investors can’t get enough. Paul McCarthy from UNSW says it’s because most tend toward a winner takes most equilibrium state. There’s loads more here about that, and where to next for these marketplaces.

