5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Yes, it’s finally Friday. Picture: Getty Images

It’s the end of the week. This is what you need to know in tech to get you through to the weekend.

1. The end is nigh. Netflix has begun its geododging crackdown. Just one week after announcing it would be looking to stop those getting onto international Netflix libraries using DNS and VPN services, action has begun. Melbourne based service uFlix is reporting that many of their customers have been receiving this message when logging in:

“You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy. Please turn off any of these services and try again.”

However, the good news for those affected is that uFlix is already working on a fix.

2. Freelancer has been doing cool stuff with NASA. Australian startup Freelancer is helping NASA design a new arm for a free-flying robot which will complete the chores no human wants to do in outer-space. NASA is using Freelancer’s platform to crowdsource the designs for the robot’s arms, with the freelancers working on building the final product alongside a NASA team. Pretty cool stuff.

3. Atlassian is paying big bucks for graduates. The AFR has a report on how much Australia’s most successful tech startup is paying its graduates, and some are getting as much as bankers and accountants. Their sources claim that the 81 graduates currently at the company are paid $70,000 plus $US20,000 worth of Atlassian stock when they start.

4. The ASX is building a blockchain. As part of the ASX’s $50 million, four year systems overhaul, their new post-trade platforms will be based off blockchain technology, becoming the 13th global financial service company to make an investment in the fintech firm Digital Asset. The ASX says they paid $14.9 million to fund the development of the technology as well as a 5% equity interest in Digital Asset.

5. Telstra just dropped $40 million on an Australian cloud startup. Telstra has announced that it is acquiring its cloud computing partner Kloud for a deal believed to be worth around $40 million.

Kloud has worked with Telstra and other companies in the past to help enterprises transition their company’s applications and workload to the cloud. Telstra says it will buy the company to enhance its in-house cloud consulting capabilities.

And that’s it for this week. Enjoy your weekend, especially if you’re one of the 180,000 people pulling a sickie on Monday.

