5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. It’s startup day at CeBIT! A bunch of fledgling companies will be pitching to Shark Tank judge Naomi Simson today which should be entertaining.

2. Atlassian has made its second acquisition in a month. This time it’s a San Francisco-based chat startup business called Hall which will join its HipChat team. Full story is here.

3. NAB CIO David Boyle hates the word cloud. He calls it the “c-word” and did an amazing job speaking on the subject for almost 30 minutes on Wednesday without saying it once. Leading Australia’s fourth largest bank’s total technology revamp project, NextGen, Boyle has pointed out the one problem with big corporate tech plans and it’s all to do with letting go. You can read about it here.

4. Startups can stand on the shoulders of giants these days. Open-source software has helped some of the world’s newest multi-million and billion dollar startups, including Uber, Atlassian and AirBNB get to where they are today. Here’s why NASA’s former chief technology officer Chris Kemp thinks everything should be open-sourced.

5. The Netflix tax is coming for Australia. The cost of online services based outside Australia, such as Netflix, will rise as the federal government prepares legislation to charge GST. Full story is here.

