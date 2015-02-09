5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Muru-D’s second round of startups. Image: Supplied.

Welcome to Monday. We’re coming to you today from the MYOB roadshow in Melbourne where it’s expected CEO Tim Reed will outline how he will migrate the company’s users onto its cloud-accounting software ahead of its IPO later this year.

Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Missed the debut episode of Shark Tank last night? Don’t worry – the full rundown is here. The Australian version of the show had some good lessons for startup founders facing investors. While a lot of them were what not to do, there were some good insights into the types of questions investors ask and what sort of information they’re looking for in a pitch. More here.

2. Telstra’s startup incubator Muru-D isn’t taking its entrepreneurs to the US. Instead the group is off to China next month. With a huge population China is a market full of opportunity for young tech startups. Here’s why Muru-D think it’s wise to build a relationship with the Asian powerhouse.

3. iiNet founder Michael Malone has been busy trying to figure out what to do next. Since exiting the ISP almost a year ago Malone has thrown some cash at cyber-security advisory Diamond Cyber, has been acting as an angel investor at BlueChilli and helped satellite company SpeedCast list on the ASX. He’s also working on a range of premium Angus beef products. AFR has a detailed story which includes a telling explanation as to why it was time for Malone to exit the company he founded about 20 years ago in his grandparents’ garage.

4. Australian film director Baz Luhrmann is producing a series for Netflix. The streaming service has ordered 13 one-hour episodes of a show called “The Get Down” which is set in 1970s New York. Netflix will officially launch in Australia next month. More here.

5. These three charts show how big tech companies are challenging traditional VC firms. Google Ventures did more investments than any other corporate VC last year. Intel Capital and Salesforce Ventures took #2 and #3, respectively. More here.

