5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Morning all, here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Atlassian’s New York IPO will be a “huge win” for Australian tech, says Mike Cannon-Brookes. The co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian was responding to claims that Atlassian’s listing on Wall Street will hurt the Australian tech sector.

2. Australia is at the forefront of biofabrication. Two Australian universities are now offering Masters programs in the subject, which uses 3D printers to manufacture body parts. It follows scientists at the CSIRO successfully printing some new ribs for a man with cancer. Chris Pash has more.

3. Australian investors will have greater access to IPOs. Thanks to an app launched by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday. Called OnMarket, it claims to give retail investors the same access to IPOs as institutional investors. Read more here.

4. ‘AirBnB for Pets’, Mad Paws, has just raised $1.1 million. The startup is less than a year old, and is targeting a market CEO Alexis Soulopoulos thinks could be worth billions in Australia alone.

5. Podcasts are so big the people who make our gadgets are making them too. If you want to get inside the minds of Silicon Valley, we have five great podcasts for you to try. From strategy to ethics, these will give you a different perspective on the tech news of the day.

Bonus item: Join us for a discussion on health and technology. Business Insider Australia is hosting a panel with IBM on the frontiers of healthcare delivery. Come and hear from a panel of experts to hear how technology will advance medical treatment and healthcare.

