5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

It’s Friday and the long weekend vibes are starting to flow. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Uber just released its first report on its drivers. While the report is focused on the US it does include details on who its drivers are, how much they make and some interesting stats. Here are the numbers.

2. Crowd Mobile managed to raise $363,000 in four days using the VentureCrowd platform and is due to list on the ASX today. The crowd funding round was part of the company’s $3.8 million secondary raising. Founded in 2009 Crowd Mobile now operates in 13 countries with its services Passion for Fashion, Bongo Thinks and What Would Jesus Do. The company’s products and services allow customers to crowdsource answers to questions, paying a small fee for each answer received. Last financial year Crowd Mobile charged for more than 3.4 million questions, generated more than $9.8 million in revenue and made circa $2.2 million in EBITDA.

3. ASIC is annoyed it hasn’t been included in the government’s proposed data retention laws. The federal government wants to pass rules which would force internet service providers to store customer metadata for two years. ASIC said it hasn’t been included on the list of agencies allowed to access the data and that could get in the way of its efforts to investigate crimes like insider trading. There’s more at the AFR.

4. Atlassian is going on a road trip. A bunch of the Aussie tech company’s employees are touring the US, Europe, Asia and Australia to teach people how to work better together. They’ll be in Melbourne on March 26. More here.

5. Australian gaming social network Gamurs has raised some more funds to continue operations for a few more months. The Fishburners-based startup raised another $20,000 in return for a small amount of equity, taking its total raised to $50,000.

