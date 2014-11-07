5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Friday has arrived, let’s fly through this.

1. Amazon.com’s Australian accounts show the online retailer generated a measly $1.5 million in revenue. Clearly, it’s more than that, so questions are being asked about the online retailing giant’s tax arrangements after the Luxleaks documents showed the various ways corporations funnel money through Luxembourg to reduce tax. The AFR explains how Amazon sidesteps the 30% tax rates here.

2. Xero is pushing on with its US expansion plan, buying up a payroll startup in a deal worth well over $4 million. The news came on the same day Xero and competitor MYOB were named the two dominant brands in the Australian cloud accounting space. There’s more here.

3. ANZ has finally found a new CIO. The bank has appointed former Citigroup exec Scott Collary to the position, ending its hunt which kicked off in April when former CIO Ann Weatherstone resigned.

4. LinkedIn staff took their parents to work with them . There were a few awkward parent-moments in the Sydney office yesterday but the day was about connecting the generations and learning from each other and it proved to be very valuable. All the details are here.

5. Software engineers get paid a bomb in the US. While that’s not news to a lot of people, this chart shows just how much their base salaries have climbed since 2009. It speaks volumes for the talent wars that are going on in tech at the moment and why so many engineers flee Australia for the US. All the details are here.

Friday bonus item:

You really can go everywhere, man. Google’s Street View has been working hard to make sure you can travel the world without leaving your desk. Here are 15 breathtaking locations they’ve captured to kick off the Friday day dreaming session.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.