5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here are the must-read stories for Thursday:

1. A former NAB executive has been appointed CEO of the government’s digital agency. Former corporal in the South African defence forces Gavin Slater will usher federal public institutions into the digital era, although he’ll be heading up a Digital Transformation Agency, which had its powers substantially curtailed late last year. Read more on the appointment.

2. The Queensland government has ripped into the NBN for no longer publishing a three-year construction plan. iTnews reports on the state government’s submission to a senate committee that says the “unacceptable” lack of transparency is hampering infrastructure planning and investment decisions.

3. The FinTech Australia’s first industry awards, ‘The Finnies’, are now open for entries, and will include a female fintech leader of the year trophy. The industry body wants to actively promote female participation in a field that has struggled in that area – only 13% of fintech leadership roles were occupied by women and in the broader startup community only 47.5% of Australian ventures has fulltime female employees. Read more here.

4. An Australian agtech startup has wrapped up $6.5 million in series A funding. The Australian reports The Yield has won the support of industry giants Bosch and KPMG as well as US investors AgFunder and David Paradice. Read more on how the company started with oysters but is now expanding to the US west coast.

5. Atlassian wants to live on for 100 years. The AFR reports founder Scott Farquhar appeared at the Amazon Web Services Summit yesterday in Sydney to say that he wanted Atlassian to stay adaptable to avoid the death traps that many large corporations fall into and maintain a century-long life expectancy. One manifestation of this is to move all current technology infrastructure from its own servers into the Amazon cloud.

