5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. There’s a top-secret Sydney “super-incubator” that can’t even talk about most of the 70 startups it’s supporting. But Business Insider has managed to peek into four of the “deep tech” ventures at Cicada Innovations. Read about the fascinating work they’re doing here.

2. NASA is using hybrid reality to prepare astronauts for space. Business Insider spoke to a NASA engineer, who explained how the organisation is combining consumer virtual reality and tracked 3D objects to create an immersive environment for its staff to train in. Read more here.

3. Australia’s venture capital pool is nowhere near sufficient for a developed country, says a VC expert. The AFR reported that Blackbird Ventures partner Rick Baker said the $450 million in “dry powder” funding is “woefully low” compared to other advanced economies at an industry conference.

4. An Australian medtech startup is off to Texas. Startup Smart reports Melbourne’s CNSDose has been accepted into a four-month accelerator at the massive Texas Medical Centre for its DNA test solutions that guide people’s anti-depression treatment.

5. Christmas Island has had a gutful of being left in the dark. The Australian reports that after its residents, businesses and the school had their internet access cut last week, and were told to wait months before the NBN arrived, an angry saboteur has cut the internet cable used by government representatives.

