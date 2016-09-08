5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shows dancer Maddie Ziegler the new iPhone 7. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images.

Welcome to Apple day. Let’s check out what’s making the headlines after the big event this morning.

1. Qantas has banned passengers from charging their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on the plane. The airline has confirmed that it is not taking any chances after Samsung’s mass recall due to a battery explosion and fire risk.

2. The new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are water resistant. Australians can pre-order from Friday and the devices will be available one week afterwards, with the 4.7-inch starting at $1,079 and the 5.5-inch Plus model going for at least $1,269. Read more about the features of the new handsets here.

3. Fear of water was a theme, as Apple launched its 50m water-resistant Apple Watch Series 2. The company’s second-generation smartwatch, which can be worn while swimming, boasts an innovative way of keeping out the water, as explained here.

4. Hedge funds and short sellers are now looking for hacked companies to pick on. The AFR took the example of a pacemaker company, St Jude, that was the subject of a claimed cyber vulnerability – with an investment firm taking a short position anticipating public disclosure. Interestingly, St Jude is now suing those who made money from the short sale and claiming market manipulation.

5. A mutual fund that owns 12.9% of Netsuite wrote to the company trying to block its proposed US$9.3 billion sale to Oracle. Its resistance, as described here, is based on an alleged undervaluation of the company and the conflict of interest posed by Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison’s 40% stake in Netsuite.

