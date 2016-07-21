5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Sponsored by Barangaroo. Innovation is undoubtedly at the core of business success. Discover why some of Australia’s leading brands are locating themselves in one of the worlds most advanced and sustainable business precincts.

Virtual mirrors are coming to a store near you. Photo: Supplied.

1. Sebastien says… BlueChilli CEO Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin has been in the US and picked up on a lesson or two from the Yanks. If there’s one thing Australian business can learn from the Americans, it’s how to say no before you say yes, he said.

Also during his State-side visit Eckersley-Maslin was invited to speak at the Select USA summit, at which he shared the stage US president Barack Obama. Read more here.

2. Surgical Partners has won Westpac’s 2016 Innovation Challenge. The startup, a financial management platform for medical practices and doctors, also walked away with a cash prize of $40,000. Marcus Wilson, director of Surgical Partners, says his business integrates any practice management system with any accounting system, and splits doctor billings into practice share, and doctor share, in real-time.

3. Google app’s new app will revolutionise the museum. Your next visit to a museum or gallery could be very different thanks to a new app by Google. The Google Arts & Culture app incorporates a tool called The Art Recognizer, which can can art on the wall and provide you with its information. Very cool.

It also integrates with virtual reality viewers so you’ll also be able to take a virtual tour art installations from across the world from the comfort of your own home.

4. Pokemon Go made augmented reality popular, now retailers are going big on tech. Alice Kuepper, organiser of the Online Retailer Expo & Conference, currently underway in Sydney, says her sector is changing faster than ever before, and retailers are investing big bucks on finding new ways to appeal to an increasingly connected world of tech-savvy consumers.

This year’s event features “future stores” fitted out with augmented reality mirrors, mood-driven personalisation and touch screen window shopping to give consumers, and industry players, a taste of what’s to come. See examples here.

5. Sendle is getting into small parcels. The Sydney parcel delivery startup has already been eating into Australia Post’s small business parcel service over the last couple of years is now making further inroads, launching a 500g door-to-door satchel service today.

Founder and CEO James Chin Moody has a $6.95 starting price on the A4 satchels, and enlists the logistics of big business to help out the smaller end of town. He claims to have saved his customers around 41% compared to using Australia Post – and best of all, you don’t have to queue up at the post office to send of pick up the parcels. Read up on Sendle’s latest play here.

