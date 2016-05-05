5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Afterpay successfully floated on the ASX yesterday. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

1. You can now get an Uber home from Sydney airport. Sydney airport will now allow UberX cars to pick up passengers from both the domestic and international terminals.

In a move sure to anger the taxi industry, the decision comes ahead of a dedicated pickup area at the domestic terminal and Uber implementing a virtual queue system inside its app.

Drivers will be able to collect passengers from the free public pickup zones in both terminals, however they will have a limited wait time.

2. Fintech startup Afterpay floated on the ASX yesterday. Sir Ron Brierley-backed fintech Afterpay successfully listed on the ASX yesterday for $125 million.

The company, which allows no interest payment plans for online shopping has become extremely popular with Aussie retailers lately. Clothing stores such as General Pants and Glue have adopted the platform, while even Optus uses it. Afterpay acts as the payment provider, and chargers the merchant a small percentage of each transaction to offer the service.

3. The NBN still has an uptake problem. The NBN Co says it now passes two million premises, with 2,028,504 having access by last week.

But despite that achievement, the NBN has just one million active connections.

The two million figure has doubled access from 12 months ago and within the next two months, NBN Co says around a quarter of all Australian homes will have access to the network.

4. Here’s how Optus nabbed the EPL rights from Foxtel. The news many football fans feared was confirmed today: you will have to sign up to Optus to watch the English Premier League from next season.

To earn the right to this opprobrium, Optus spent an astonishing amount of money, buying the Australian rights for $US150 million ($A200m) over three years.

For perspective, Fox Sports and SBS paid $A160 million over four years for the rights to Australia’s national soccer competition, the A-League. We’ve taken a look at how EPL TV rights works and what the deal means for Foxtel, Telstra, Optus and EPL fans.

5. Former ACCC boss Allan Fels has joined Uber’s advisory board. The former boss of the ACCC Allan Fels has been appointed to Uber’s new global advisory board on public policy.

The new board which will be responsible for pushing the global debate around transport and other policy areas important to the company. They will meet twice a year in San Fransisco, with their first meeting taking place earlier this week.

It’s been put together to help with Uber’s global fight against regulators and existing taxi networks.

