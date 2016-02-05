5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar. Photo: supplied.

It’s the end of the week – here’s what you need to know in tech.

1. The NBN’s earnings are out. As expected, both revenue and subscriber numbers are up over 120% each. Interestingly though, the company reported that customer satisfaction was the same for both the Turnbull backed FTTN technology and Labor backed full fibre technology. The FTTN rollout was also detailed a little more, with 120,000 premises able to connect now, with the aim of having 500,000 ready by the end of the year.

2. Atlassian’s earnings are also out today. Australia’s largest tech business, has reported a 45% increase in quarterly revenue after a strong sales performance.

The company reported total revenue of $US109.7 million ($AU153m) for the second quarter of the fiscal year, up from $US75.8 million ($AU105m) for the same quarter a year earlier. Operating income however was down, going from $US4.1 million ($AU5.7m) down to $3.4 million as it expands the business.

3. There’s $25 billion worth of untapped digital business in regional Australia. We had a chat to Vodafone’s CEO Inaki Berroeta about the government’s Universal Service Obligation and the untapped regional potential. Research from PricewaterhouseCoopers shows there’s $49.2 billion over 10 years in untapped digital business in Australia, with 53% in areas outside Australia’s inner metropolitan areas.

“Agriculture is one of the areas where Machine to Machine (M2M) technology can make the biggest differences, but changes are needed to ensure farmers don’t miss out on the opportunity to take advantage of advances in technology,” Berroeta said.

“USO today is nearly 300 million annually and is being used to maintain and sometimes increase the fixed voice network, but we are already using billions on the state of the art NBN,” he said.

“The Government spent $110 million on the blackspot program, if they used the USO [funding] we could have four blackspot programs rather than one and that is a lot more important.”

It’s a really interesting topic – go read the full interview.

4. BlueChilli has made the ultimate office weapon. They combined the internet with a Nerf gun that fires on slack command. Read how the did it here. And check out how awesome it looks below.

Source: Bluechilli

5. Confused by all the difference payment apps coming out this year? Well, this is the difference. Basically, you have Apple Pay for your iPhone, Android Pay for your Android device, Samsung Pay for your Samsung device and a whole bunch of bank apps too. They all differ in security levels and Samsung Pay even allows you to pay at terminals that don’t have a tap-and-go system installed.

