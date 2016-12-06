5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Source: Amazon

As we await this afternoon's RBA interest rate decision, check out the tech stories you need to read on this fine Tuesday:

1. Forget the big banks, Xero subscribers can now use Apple Pay to receive payments from customers. Xero chief technology officer Craig Walker said that the new Stripe-facilitated feature would lead to more prompt payments and would improve cash flow for small businesses. Read more here.

2. A group of professional angel investors has started new “co-investment” fund to allow others to share in their wacky journey. The Sidecar 2 fund aims to raise $10 to $20 million to invest into the same startups that Sydney Angels do. Read more here.

3. The Commonwealth Bank is betting on artificial intelligence and robots. The AFR reported today that the company will use AI to combat fraud, while iTnews revealed the bank has built a centre for robotics and “smart machines” that will research ways to automate its operations.

4. Telecommunications provider Vocus has kicked off its US$170 million project to build an undersea cable between Australia and Singapore. Alcatel Submarine Networks has been contracted to build the 4,600km connection with 40Tbps of capacity. Check out the details here.

5. Amazon has opened a grocery store — without queues or cash registers. The new Amazon Go outlet could be a preview to what we might expect when the internet giant starts Australian operations next year, with groceries and physical stores previously speculated to be in the works. Check out the revolutionary new store in Seattle, USA.

