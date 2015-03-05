5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Rob Stothard/ Getty.

It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know.

1. The iPhone 6 blew a huge hole in Android’s share of smartphone sales in Australia. Android has lost its once-crushing dominance of Australian smartphone sales thanks to the iPhone 6. It’s share of sales was down 10.8 percentage points in the three months to January 2015 compared to the same period a year before – almost one-fifth Android’s share of Australian sales in 12 months. While Apple’s smartphone sales are up from 35% the year before.

2. Braintree is expanding. Digital payment platform Braintree’s Asia-Pacific operations are expanding from Sydney into Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, with more countries across Asia coming soon. It will now provide these countries with access to its software development kit which enables companies to accept digital payment in multiple currencies.

3. Major VCs tip $US6.3 million into Melbourne startup Culture Amp. People analytics start-up Culture Amp has raised $8 million in Series A funding from US, UK and Australian investors. The funding was led by Blackbird Ventures, Felicis Ventures and Index Ventures. Felicis MD Wesley Chan, founder of Google Analytics, will join the Culture Amp board. The Melbourne-based company will use the funds to expand its analytics platform, which offers real-time data and insights into company culture via its workforce through customised digital surveys.

4. Flat white coffee is now considered the drink of choice for techies and hipsters world-wide. According to the Flat White Index, published in the Wall Street Journal, and part of a wider piece of research by Savills, the coffee is emerging as a popular drink among tech-minded people and is a “proxy for cafe culture”. The research ranked 12 “tech cities” across four continents, based on five key metrics: business environment, tech environment, quality of life (which is where the coffee comes in), talent pool and property costs, to get the results.

5. 2014 was a huge year for the Australian games industry. Last year the industry recorded an increase of 20% in its annual sales to $2.46 billion, with hardware sales making up a majority of that increase. Bolstered by the release of the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, and supported by the continued growth of digital games, it shows that consumers are still interested in buying traditional consoles at retail.

