5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Twitter results beat expectations but it’s having a hard time attracting new users. The company reported revenue of $US479 million, beating market expectations of $US453.6 million. While the result was up 100% annually and 33% in the quarter Twitter’s monthly active users were 288 million, versus Wall Street’s expectations of 295 million. This chart shows the fall in active users.

2. The ATO has rejected a new tax deal with Apple. The tax office won’t be extending a contract with Apple that locks in how the company is taxed. Apple has revealed in a parliamentary inquiry the ATO hasn’t renewed its “advanced pricing agreement” which was first struck in the early 90s. More here.

3. A new app can warn epilepsy suffers that they are about to have a seizure. Designed by Japanese researchers the app uses a small sensor, worn near the collarbone, to detect any abnormalities. More details here.

4. KPMG has launched an accelerator specialising in mining innovation. Applications for the 12 week Energise accelerator program, which will be run out of Perth, open next month.

5. Netflix will expand its streaming service into Japan this year. The company has appointed Gregory Peters as Japan’s GM. His job will be to establish relationships with local content creators. Netflix is aiming to extend its reach to 200 countries by the end of 2016. It’s also raising $US1.5 billion in debt to fund new content and will launch in Australia next month.

