5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. Venture capital is booming in Australia, but how does it work? We caught up with Craig Blair of AirTree Ventures and Bill Bartee of Blackbird Ventures to learn some more about venture capital, Australia style.

2. The war between Atlassian and Slack is heating up. Atlassian produces an enterprise messaging service called HipChat, a competitor to the fast-growing Slack. The two services had been competing on services that integrate with their messengers, but Atlassian has moved further, creating an app store and allowing apps to “live” inside their service.

3. Xero has recorded a bigger loss, despite booming subscribers and revenue. The New Zealand-based cloud accounting company has ramped up spending on research and development, causing their losses to blow out 81% from the same period last year.

4. Mirvac is experimenting with the workplace of the future. Flexibility is the key to their design – different kinds of desks, spaces, lighting and technology. The theory is thatworkspaces should adapt depending on the type of work and how employees are feeling.

5. Innovation is not just about going digital. New PM Malcolm Turnbull has brought increased attention to innovation and technology. But innovation isn’t just about using new technology, it is a state of mind.

