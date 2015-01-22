5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Newport Beach.

It’s Thursday. After meeting the guys up at NewportNet, a co-working space on Sydney’s Northern Beaches with ridiculously fast internet, I’m writing today’s column from north of the CBD because there are a bunch of awesome ideas and talent floating around up this way — proving you don’t always need to be in the city to execute on them.

Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. The auction for the hit site that sends your enemies glitter to irk them ended today. It sold for $US85,000 which isn’t a bad buy considering the founder Mat Carpenter claims there are 10,000 people waiting for glitter to be shipped. More here.

2. Huge co-working space iCentral will be up and running from next month. The space is almost at capacity and it hasn’t even opened yet! It’s on track to be one of the busiest co-working hubs in Australia. More here.

3. Australian taxi app ingogo is preparing to list on the ASX and is considering launching payments technology for small business this year. Founder Hamish Petrie has also made two big hires for his management team. Full story is here.

4. eBay plans to cut 2,400 jobs. The auction site today released its Q4 earnings and announced plans to simplify its organisational structure. That’s about 7% of its total workforce across eBay and PayPal. More here.

5. The market for IT jobs in Australia is improving but the pay rates aren’t. Across Australia, permanent salaries in IT are anticipated to grow by 1.6% in 2015. Full story is here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

