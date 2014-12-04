5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Getty Images

It’s Thursday, here’s what you need to know.

1. Hackers shut down Sony’s systems and then released an estimated 11 terabytes of data. The stolen information was sent to reporters and is available to download online. It’s not known who is responsible for the attack but here are 9 crazy details.

2. Facebook could become as big as Google. That’s the conclusion one analyst has drawn at Business Insider’s Ignition event in New York this week. The full slide deck is here.

3. Australians are spending a bucket load online this Christmas. Payments company eWay has released some data which shows just how much consumers have been spending shopping online in December over the past few years. It’s expecting a whopping $1.5 billion will be clocked up this month. More here.

4. Shoes of Prey secured another $US5.5 million in funding from Silicon Valley heavyweights. With sales up 50% year-on-year, last month the on-demand shoe manufacturer struck a deal with retailer Nordstrom to take its online shopping experience into US department stores. This round of funding will be used to support that venture. More here.

5. The companies of Rupert Murdoch, James Packer and Kerry Stokes have all invested in Sydney startup SocietyOne. The peer-to-peer lender is also backed by Westpac and the AFR today reported financial services company Challenger is expected to tip more than $10 million in to the company which matches lenders and borrowers online. There’s more here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.