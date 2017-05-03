5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Scott Farquhar (L) and Mike Cannon-Brookes (R)/ Supplied

Here are the top tech stories for your Wednesday:

1. Thousands of technology contractors are fuming. Payroll management service Plutus Payroll has stopped operating this week due to “a commercial dispute”, leaving a reported 2,000 tech workers with pay slips but no actual money in their bank accounts. The company has responded , promising the money would be paid as soon as the issue is resolved.

2. The number of houses connected to the NBN on pay-TV cable has quadrupled in three months. The latest ACCC wholesale numbers show people getting the national network via hybrid fibre-coaxial has spiked up from 14,551 to 63,475 – in a sign that the rollout has now accelerated in metropolitan areas. Read more here.

3. Atlassian’s world domination plans are going well. Business Insider’s at the company’s conference in Barcelona, where the founder Scott Farquhar revealed its software marketplace has surpassed $250 million in sales and that a new data centre will be launched in Ireland to serve European cloud customers.

4. Freelancer subsidiary Escrow.com just scored a prestigious ethics award. The Better Business Bureau in the USA honoured the firm as the most ethical in the San Francisco Bay area, with Freelancer boss Matt Barrie calling it a “phenomenal recognition for the biggest fintech company in Australia that nobody’s heard of”. Read more here.

5. Telstra has launched an IoT lab and will expand its startup accelerator to Melbourne. The AFR reports the new innovation lab in Melbourne will open up its expertise to startups, while the telco’s Muru-D accelerator program will expand to the Victorian capital in the same building.

Bonus: Insurance giant QBE is joining the startup race, planning to invest $50 million into insurance tech startups just this year. Read more here.

