5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Millions of Australians will be shocked to find out the NBN is compulsory. Consumer research has revealed more than one-third of people don’t realise their phone line will be forcibly cut off within 18 months of the NBN arriving in their area. Read more on how the national network could leave a lot of clueless people in the dark.

2. A fintech that allows people to invest in property for less than $100 has become the first startup to win an award usually dominated by the big financial firms. BrickX, which owns seven properties in Sydney and Melbourne that it divides up into 10,000 units for people to buy, won a 2017 Canstar innovation award this week. This is all while Westpac’s CEO vowed to focus more on fintech startups to fill a gap in big banks that are not nimble enough to experiment with new ideas.

3. Is Coles preparing for Amazon’s arrival with its new recruit? iTnews reports the supermarket giant, after outsourcing its IT operations and eliminating the chief information officer role in 2014, has now brought in former Woolworths and IAG digital tsar Claire Rawlines to bring the CIO position back to life.

4. The share price of software and logistics company GetSwift soared yesterday after a deal with Commonwealth Bank was announced. GetSwift stated that it would turn retailers into delivery-ready stores by automating the queuing, batching, routing and dispatching of items, thanks to its partnership with CBA. Read more here.

5. The boss of a startup specialising in property management of Airbnb rentals has surprisingly called for more local regulation of the house-sharing website. The Australian reports hostfriend.com.au founder Doron Milner is calling for closer scrutiny to weed out people who simply rent properties for the sole purpose of subletting on Airbnb.

