5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. The cheapest NBN plans for each speed tier have been revealed. Consumer group Canstar’s research, however, warns that the cheapest is almost never the best value. Check out the results here.

2. A Queensland minister is under investigation for using private email for government business. Energy minister Mark Bailey last night said that he had deleted the account despite having a freedom of information request pending from The Australian on “secret correspondence” with union bosses. He has since declared the account would be reactivated, but an internal probe has already been ordered by premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

3. Telcos can now cut off people who harass Lifeline. Industry regulator ACMA has updated its code to give phone service providers the power to suspend services to people that make nuisance, harassing or downright offensive calls to helplines such as the suicide-prevention service. Read more here.

4. Fintech and the big banks have formed an alliance with government agencies to combat financial crime. The Fintel Alliance was launched in Sydney this morning with both an operational hub and innovation hub that will monitor financial transactions for activity that may contribute towards terrorism, organised crime or money laundering. Read more here.

5. A Sydney startup has announced a deal with Supercheap Auto as it stays on track for a $10 million financial year. Startup Smart reports online tyre startup Tyroola allows customers to choose tyres of any brand online then have them installed at a local fitting partner. Supercheap Auto will feature a whiter label tyre buying section on its own website, powered by Tyroola.

BONUS: After Business Insider’s report yesterday, Facebook has reversed its decision to ban an advertisement for an Australian art auction that featured a nude painting. Read more on the social media giant’s explanation for its backflip.

