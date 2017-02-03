5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Ethan Miller/ Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

Snap’s $US3 billion IPO is making headlines from the USA today, but locally these are the five tech stories you should read before starting your weekend:

1. Telstra suffered its first outage of 2017 after a northern Sydney exchange caught fire. The blaze brought down services nationally yesterday afternoon, with text messages shooting off to arbitrary recipients at one stage and Jetstar forced to delay flights. Read more on the events and the chief executive’s public apology last night.

2. Telstra suffered its second outage of 2017 after a third party damaged its cable at a construction site. Perth customers complained last night that their mobile, landline and internet services were down, with the telco saying the incident was separate to the Sydney fire and that all would be fixed this afternoon. Read more on the incident.

3. The Australian Taxation Office suffered its first outage of 2017. Its website and portals went offline yesterday morning, with the ATO later confirming it was all due to the same hardware issues it suffered in December. In-house tech staff and supplier HPE were working all night to fix the problem but were still plugging away this morning as the outage passed the 24-hour mark.

4. The NBN is now bringing 4G to mobile blackspots. Vodafone has announced the central west NSW town of Molong would be the first to benefit from its deal with the NBN to share infrastructure to bring reception to rural areas that need it. Read more on the landmark case.

5. Australia’s former top spy reckons Russian hacking of the US election should serve as a warning to Australian businesses. The AFR reported the ex-boss of both ASIO and ASIS, David Irvine, said in a speech that Australian business leaders must take into account the risk of “sabotage by states or disaffected groups” around the world.

BONUS – An Australian entrepreneur has gone from a $20,000 flop to a $525,000 capital raise after creating a ticket sales platform. Audience Republic founder Jared Kristensen told Startup Smart that he was inspired to create his startup after losing $20,000 on an undersold event in his former life as a concert promoter.

