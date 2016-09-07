5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

Photo: Jane Lu/ Supplied.

It’s hump day. Here’s all the tech news you need to know.

1. A new Australian promotional channel has been launched on China’s answer to youtube. A deal between Austrade and e-commerce giant Alibaba will create a dedicated promotional channel for Australian companies on youku.com, a video sharing website with 500 million active users.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday joined Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma to witness signing the agreement. Read more here.

2. Here’s what the iPhone 7 will need to become the world’s best smartphone. Apple’s big day is nigh, with the launch of the iPhone 7 due at 3am Thursday AEST.

So with less than 48 hours before the iPhone 7 reveal, the people at Finder have pulled together a smart infographic of all the things the iPhone 7 will need to hold the competition at bay for another 12 months.

And it’s quite a list. See it here.

3. Samsung’s “exploding” Galaxy Note 7 could cost it US$1 billion in recalls. While Apple counts down to its big announcement, its smartphone rival Samsung is counting the cost of recalling its latest phablet. Read the explanation here.

4. Showpo is killing it. Sydney-based online fashion retailer, Showpo is killing it. And not just in Australia.

The business has just hit a $25 million run rate with 35% of sales occurring internationally. But Lu doesn’t plan to stop there.

“We’ve got so much planned for the future. Our vision is to be her go to place to shop. We want to do this by building Showpo into a $100 million business by 2020 with no external funding” she said. Read more about her plans for the business here.

5. Telstra is cutting 120 technical employees. The telco told iTnews that it is seeking voluntary redundancies among its network delivery staff to prepare for a “software-defined” future.

The Communications Workers Union said the cuts are more about Telstra missing out on a $2 billion round of NBN construction work last year and not even bothering to bid for the second round of works. Read more here.

