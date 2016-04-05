5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Hello, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. This is what went wrong with Telstra. The telco’s chief operations officer Kate McKenzie spoke at CommsDay yesterday to detail the gremlins behind Telstra’s outages in the past couple of months. Importantly, McKenzie wanted to emphasis that none of the problems were a system-wide failure.

2. Vinomofo has secured a record $25 million in funding. Vinomofo, an Australian boutique wine e-retailer, has raised $25 million from Blue Sky Venture Capital.

According to the AFR, it’s the single biggest funding round raised by an Australian tech start-up, without the assistance of an overseas investor, to date.

3. Optus is axing up to 480 jobs. As it looks to focus on content provisioning to lure customers, Optus has confirmed up to 480 jobs across the company will go.

The job losses come at one of the most competitive times for Australia’s three major telcos, with Optus hoping to lure customers away from Telstra and Vodafone by offering content, in particular the English Premier League, for which it paid $189 million.

4. This rich lister wants to help everyday Australians sort their finances. Australian bitcoin entrepreneur Zhenya Tsvetnenko and Perth-based financial planner David Pettit have teamed up to fund a new robo-advice platform to help everyday people plan their financial lives.

Future Penny was founded six months ago and has become the latest player in the increasingly competitive robo-advice sector. It can provide information for customers based on algorithms for budgeting, insurance, estate planning, superannuation and general investments.

5. NBN wants ISPs to offer larger plans to customers. The NBN today announced a new “discount model” designed to encourage ISPs to sell higher quotas and speeds to customers.

“We know more bandwidth can mean a better broadband experience for homes and businesses, so we are excited to evolve our CVC pricing model for our retailers,” NBN CEO Bill Morrow said in a statement today.

Currently, the NBN works as a wholesaler, selling off its networks, which rebadge them as their own. The new system would see higher speed connections costing less per megabyte, encouraging ISPs to push higher tiered plans.

