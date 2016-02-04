5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Good morning, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. Twitter has brand new Australian offices. They’re located on level 39 in Sydney’s Citibank building. It’s very San Fransisco.

2. Telco startup Unlockd has loads of potential, but a few problems it needs to overcome. Unlockd works by offering a discount or bonuses in exchange for ads. The potential for Unlockd was examined through independent Roy Morgan research and showed that nearly 40% of Australians would be interested in receiving ads on their mobile phone if it reduced their bill. All up, this would amount to around 5.5 million Australians.

However, the quality of customer for advertisers could be a problem as Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan research, points out.

“Dodo’s smartphone customers are the most likely to be interested in opening up their phones to ads in exchange for a discount but, like Lebara, this would equate to only a tiny overall reach for Unlockd and their future advertisers,” she said.

3. The EY Digital Australia report is out. Here’s a few points they used to sum it up:

• Twenty three per cent of consumers say they spend more time on their smartphone than talking to their partner or friends.

• Almost a quarter (24%) of Australians feel overwhelmed by the information provided by their mobile device, with four in ten struggling to keep up with the rapid increase in digital device capabilities.

• Banking and finance are leading the way when it comes to consumers’ digital usage – more Australians used the internet for banking and finance than for any other functional activity in 2015, with a third (36%) doing so once a week or more.

• While 27% say the NBN experience is better than expected, it is a drop from 33% in 2014.

4. One of Tasmania’s major internet cables is going offline for a month. The main internet cable that connects Tasmania and the rest of Australia will be cut until mid-March while Basslink fixes an electrical failure. The Basslink cable is crucial to connecting the state, carrying the majority of Tasmania’s internet access. Its capacity is 640Gbps, while the two remaining cables owned by Telstra have just 2.5Gbs capacity each.

5. Vodafone thinks government policy reform is needed to unlock Australia’s regional potential. Australian agriculture will never reach its potential to deliver innovation, jobs and growth for regional communities without telecommunications reform to deliver more competition and more reliable telecommunications services to regional Australia, Vodafone said today.

“It’s an enormous missed opportunity that $253 million is spent every year through the USO (the government deal with Telstra) to maintain an outdated copper network in regional areas which will be connected to the NBN,” CEO Inaki Berroeta said.

Have a great day! Come chat on Twitter.

