5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images

Welcome to Monday. Here are the tech stories to start off your week:

1. The federal government has nabbed Blackbird Ventures co-founder Bill Bartee to head up its new $200 million CSIRO Innovation Fund. Bartee will have to relinquish all involvement with Blackbird and will now take on the task of finding $100 million from the private sector to complement the $100 million taxpayers are pouring in. Read more.

2. And the Turnbull government didn’t stop there. Atlassian’s security chief was also headhunted, in order to lead a new $32 million “cybersecurity growth centre”. Minister assisting the prime minister for cybersecurity, Dan Tehan, said Craig Davies will help Australian businesses to take advantage of a global market that’ll be worth US$170 billion by 2020. Check out the details here.

3. Telstra has brought an expat back to Australia to anoint as its chief operating officer. iTnews reports that Juniper Networks chief financial and operations officer Robyn Denholm will move to Sydney early next year after spending nine years in California.

4. An Australian virtual reality startup has raised $7 million. Melbourne firm Zero Latency, which has created a system where players run around an arena with computers in backpacks, will use the money to create new sites in the USA and Japan. Check out the details here.

5. 99% of fake Apple chargers failed a basic safety test. The UK study serves as a reminder to customers to be wary of the quality of third party accessories. Read more here.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.