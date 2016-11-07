5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Bruce Gyngell, launching TV in Australia in 1956. Screengrab: YouTube / watvhistory

Happy Monday! Here’s the essential tech reading for today:

1. The five free-to-air TV networks have banded together to create a new app. Users can now access live streaming and catch-up services from the Freeview FV app, available on both iOS and Android. But read here about some of its shortcomings.

2. Aldi and Woolworths say ‘bring it on’ to Amazon. The US giant will sell groceries in Australia next year, but the two incumbents say they’re not scared. Read how they will combat Amazon Prime Fresh.

3. ANZ Bank has nabbed a Dimension Data veteran as its new tech chief. Gerard Florian jumps from a global position as DiData’s cloud business unit strategy officer to replace Scott Collary as ANZ’s CIO. Read Florian’s assessment of the nature of banking technology.

4. Nigerian scammers have reached a new level of sophistication. SC Magazine reports findings from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 team that “Nigerian princes” are now sending emails to a more targeted audience, along with more believable back stories.

5. A 24-inch portable pop-up video display has been invented. The inventors of SPUD, as reported by Business Insider UK, claim the device can be setup in less than 10 seconds for projecting output from smartphones, laptops and tablets. Check out the video of the SPUD being opened up like an umbrella.

