5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. The Sociabl saga continues. Remember that kid we talked about yesterday who got caught lying on the Today show? Well, he came out with a long post on Medium about how it was all skewed to make him look bad and even uploaded a letter of congratulations from Bill Shorten. Only problem is, a few thing still didn’t add up, such as charities not knowing who he is and Bill Shorten’s office confirming he was never to attend Sociabl’s launch. Read more about the Australian startup scene’s most gossip-juicy story of 2016 here.

2. Deloitte has made its 2016 Australian tech predictions. We want faster internet, we will be buying more stuff on our phones and virtual reality is going to be huge. Especially with the introduction of VR porn, which as history shows, helps decide if a new platform will be successful. You can read less about VR porn and more about Australian tech in 2016 here.

3. The Commonwealth Bank has launched an innovation lab in Hong Kong. The opening of the innovation lab builds upon the successes of the huge innovation lab that was launched in 2014 in their Sydney headquarters. It features areas to experiment with robotics, collaborative “garages” and Oculus Rift zones to play with virtual reality. Olivia Chang has more here.

4. Tesla’s first Powerwall has been installed. Energex, a Queensland government-owned power company, has installed Australia’s first Tesla Powerwall solar power battery system.

Australia as a whole has typically been slow to adopt solar power, however Queensland has one of the highest rates of household solar panel systems in the world. So much so, there have been days where power across the state was free.

The introduction of systems like Tesla’s Powerwall is hoped to boost popularity of household solar power, with the system able to hold around 7 hours worth of nightly power to cover TVs, fridges and other household electricity needs.

5. HealthTech startup CohortIQ has taken out the DataStart program. Over 200 startups applied to take part in the Prime Minister’s program, run in conjunction with Pollenizer, with CohortIQ coming out on top. Their prize is $200,000 in seed capital from Pollenizer and Right Click Capital after they beat out seven finalists across five days over the last week. The startup combines government open data with hospital data, using it to try and lower unnecessary hospital admissions. Startup Daily has more here.

