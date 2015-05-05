5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Tuesday and day one of Cebit in Sydney.

Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Australian tech fair Cebit is underway. Business Insider will be here for the next three days, checking out all the cool tech and startups. Former Apple exec Guy Kawasaki was one of the first on stage today, he recounted some of the lessons he learned from Steve Jobs while working with him. One in particular that stood out was “less is more”. He translated this into an approach for presentations. Kawasaki’s rule: 20 minutes, 10 slides, 30 point font.

He had more than 30 slides…

2. Airtasker raised $6.5 million in a round led by Chinese investors. The local services marketplace is also considering launching the platform in Asia. The full story is here.

3. Tim Fung, Airtasker cofounder has detailed why he thinks Asian investors are scouring Aussie tech and how you can get your share here.

4. Airtree Ventures has led a $US6 million round into Canva. Existing investors Matrix Partners, Shasta Ventures and Blackbird Ventures all increased their stakes in this round as well. The funding will be used to launch a new paid subscription service, called Canva for Work.

5. GoFar has launched its Kickstarter campaign and one day in, it has raised more than half of its $50,000 goal.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

