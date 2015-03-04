5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Happy hump day. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Divvy has partnered with Inlink to expand into commercial parking spaces. Divvy founder and CEO Nick Austin has been working with a number of large firms, including GPT and Knight Frank to introduce smarter ways of managing commercial parking portfolios, expanding operations from the P2P space.

2. Google has launched its Culture Project, putting Australian museums online. Fourteen major institutions have joined the world’s biggest online museum: the Google Cultural Institute. International audiences will be able to experience works with heightened searchability, high resolution images and, in some cases, virtual tours of exhibition spaces from their computer. Malcolm Turnbull has talked about the project with Director Amit Sood, watch it on YouTube.

3. Australian scientists have created the world’s first 3D-printed jet engine. Using an Arcam electron beam melting printer in combination with cold spray technology, scientists printed and assembled the jet engine, proving that test parts can be produced in days instead of months. See a video of it here.

4. It’s raining fintech hubs in Sydney.. Just weeks after payments company Tyro launched a 125-person fintech hub in Sydney’s Clarence Street take on the big banks, some of the financial industry’s biggest players have thrown their support behind a $2 million financial tech start-up hub just down the road.

Stone and Chalk, chaired by former AMP surpremo Craig Dunn, has 18 founding corporate partners including ANZ, Westpac and HSBC, and space for 150 would-be digital disrupters. It also has backing from the NSW government.

5. Hugh Jackman has starred in cinema’s first holographic press conference. In promotional event for his new film Chappie, the Australian Hollywood star appeared via hologram. Jackman was beamed in from a hotel room in Berlin. Chappie director Neill Blomkamp materialised alongside him a few seconds later. Many have called it a “stomping success”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.