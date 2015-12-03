5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Christopher Furlong/Getty

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. China has reportedly hacked Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology. The BoM’s valuable data combined with its links to other government departments suggest the attack isn’t just thrillseeking. In fact, there have been a number of high profile attacks emanating from China recently, with targets from US government departments to the German company bidding to build Australia’s new submarines.

2. Stan has pinched a marketing expert from CommSec. The Australian-based online streaming service, which claims 500,000 subscribers and is now commissioning its own content, has lured Melanie Novacan away from CommSec. The company plans to shift its marketing into more digital channels, like social media. Chris Pash has more.

3. Australian payments company Pin is trying to get into marketplace transactions. The company has launched a new service to make processing transactions through marketplaces and large organisations easier. The move is a direct challenge to incumbents Paypal and Square, which recently announced it was expanding in Australia.

4. A hacker may have stolen the images and addresses of 20,000 Aussie kids. A hack on Vtech, a company that makes children’s tablets and smart toys, has compromised the accounts of more than 5 million parents and kids, including 20,000 Australian kids. Although the company says much of the data was encrypted, the hacker says the children’s headshots were accessible.

5. Four time-saving tips from a startup founder. Julie Sygiel, founder and chief creative officer of Dear Kate, has four quick tips for saving time and getting things done. These include wearing a uniform to not scheduling lunch meetings.

