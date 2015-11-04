5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. Invoice2Go has now raised $50 million. The Australian invoicing app has raised another $15 million. The round was led by US venture capital firms Accel Partners and Ribbit Capital, the original investors in last September’s $35 million raising.

2. Drones aren’t ready to deliver packages. Australia Post has joined the ranks of those testing drone delivery. But there are a number of hurdles still in the way of safe, effective drone delivery.

3. Technology has made being entrepreneur a lot easier. When Kyri Theos’ grandfather came to Australia, he faced many barriers. Now, Theos outlines how technology has opened the doors for entrepreneurs.

4. Twitter has killed off “favourites”. Tweeters can no longer “favourite” tweets, instead they can “life them”. The company claims the new heart icon is more expressive, although it does look like they are just jumping on the bandwagon.

5. Google is bringing machine learning to emails. Google has announced a new feature to its mail app called Smart Reply. It will read your emails, understand them, and then suggest a reply.

Have a great day! You can catch me on Twitter.

